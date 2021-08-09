Hy-Vee, PLB Sports launch Field of Dreams Corn Flakes

(WHBF) — Hy-Vee has partnered with PLB Sports and Entertainment and “Field of Dreams” star Dwier Brown to create a limited-edition cereal called Field of Dreams Corn Flakes available in select Hy-Vee stores across the Midwest.

Field of Dreams Corn Flakes was created to commemorate the upcoming Field of Dreams Game in Dyersville, Iowa, scheduled for Aug. 12. The “Field of Dreams” movie, which starred Dwier Brown as John Kinsella, the father of Kevin Costner’s character, Ray Kinsella, was filmed in Dyersville.

“’Field of Dreams’ is a must-watch movie for baseball fans everywhere, and it’s an important part of Iowa history,” said Tina Potthoff, senior vice president of communications at Hy-Vee. “Hy-Vee is excited to be part of this celebration with Dwier Brown and share the Field of Dreams Corn Flakes with our customers across the Midwest.”

A portion of each cereal box sold will benefit Comfort Zone Camp, a nonprofit bereavement organization to help children who have experienced the death of a parent, sibling or primary caregiver. Comfort Zone Camp was founded in 1988 and has served more than 20,000 children since its inception. Comfort Zone continues to empower children experiencing grief to realize their capacity to heal, grow and lead more fulfilling lives.

“’Field of Dreams’ has not only changed my life, but has impacted the lives of so many others,” said Brown. “Over the years, I’ve been fortunate and humbled to hear the stories of loved ones lost and how something as simple as a movie has rekindled memories and joy.

“Our philanthropic partner, Comfort Zone Camp, works with children who have experienced devastating loss to rebuild trust and hope,” he said. ” Much like the movie, Comfort Zone Camp brings joy to replace pain, and I’m thrilled to be able to support them with this program.”

Brown will be in Iowa for the Field of Dreams Game on Aug. 12. Brown will sign autographs at the Dodge Street Hy-Vee in Dubuque from 5-6 p.m. on Aug. 9.

On Aug. 10, he also will make appearances at the Cedar Falls Hy-Vee from noon-1 p.m. and the Dyersville Dollar Fresh from 5:30-6:30 p.m.