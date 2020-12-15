Hy-Vee offering pharmacist, technicians bonuses taking part in antigen testing

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Hy-Vee pharmacists and technicians are entitled to an additional bonus offered by the company.

According to the company, full-time pharmacists who administer the tests will receive a $500 bonus and part-time pharmacists and technicians who administer the test will receive a $250 bonus. This is in addition to the $23.3 million in bonuses that Hy-Vee has given to all their employees.

In an effort to keep Hy-Vee’s pharmacists and technicians safe and comfortable while performing COVID-19 testing, all personal protective equipment, scrubs and seasonal clothing will be provided for employees to wear during their time at the heated drive-up facility in the parking lot of the store.

Hy-Vee is currently searching for more than 1,000 pharmacy technicians to assist with testing and COVID-19 vaccine administration, once it becomes available.

The company currently has 47 Hy-Vee pharmacy locations that offer or will soon offer the rapid antigen testing via an outdoor, drive-thru testing process. Patients receive same day test results in as little as 1-2 hours after completing the nasopharyngeal swab test.

Those who want a rapid antigen test must register ahead of time through Hy-Vee’s website to schedule a testing time.