Hy-Vee laying off around 300 workers in closing four centers

Iowa News
A Hy-Vee store is seen in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

URBANDALE, Iowa (AP) — Hy-Vee has notified hundreds of Urbandale fulfillment center workers that they could be laid off in early May.

The eight-state grocery chain is closing all four of the fulfillment centers for its Aisles Online delivery service.

The Urbandale center was the only one in Iowa. A company spokeswoman says the centers were unable to provide a full assortment of products, personalized shoppers and same-day pickup at the stores.

Fulfillment center operations will be transferred to stores. The layoff notifications went to nearly 370 employees, and the company plans to transfer several dozen to stores. An estimated 300 workers won’t be transferred.

