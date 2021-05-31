Hy-Vee giving away gift cards to vaccine recipients

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Hy-Vee announced they will start giving out gift cards to individuals who get a COVID-19 vaccination at a Hy-Vee pharmacy or pop-up Hy-Vee vaccination clinic.

According to a release, individuals will receive a $10 Hy-Vee gift card when getting a vaccine. The COVID-19 vaccination must be completed between June 1 and November 11 to receive the gift card. Free COVID-19 vaccines are available at all Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations with no appointment necessary.

If an individual receives a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna shot, they must complete the second dose at Hy-Vee to receive the $10 gift card. If an individual receives the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, they will receive the gift card once the vaccine is administered.

Pfizer-BioNTech is available for individuals 12 years of age and older, while the Moderna and Janssen vaccines are available for individuals 18 years of age and older. All minors receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine must have parental or guardian consent.

It is recommended but not required that vaccine recipients bring the following to their vaccination: insurance card, if they have insurance and Medicare Part B red, white and blue card, if Medicare recipient, and photo ID. COVID-19 vaccines are free and insurance is not required and no appointment necessary. Masks are required.

For those who prefer to make a vaccine appointment in advance, that option is still available by visiting the Hy-Vee website, selecting “Find Appointments” and completing the digital vaccine informed consent form and appointment selection. COVID-19 vaccines are free for everyone, regardless of whether they have insurance or Medicare Part B coverage.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccines, visit the Hy-Vee website.