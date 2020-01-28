Hy-Vee buying 6 former Shopko locations in Iowa

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Officials say at least six former Shopko locations across Iowa will reopen as Hy-Vee Dollar Fresh stores.

Hy-Vee announced purchase agreements Monday for Shopko buildings in Cresco, Dyersville, Hampton, Oelwein, Vinton and Waukon. Hy-Vee intends to open the stores by late summer, after some construction work.

The sale terms were not disclosed.

The Dollar Fresh stores are designed for smaller communities.

Wisconsin-based Shopko filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January 2019, citing “excess debt.” The company announced two months later that it would liquidate its remaining stores, because executives had been unable to find a buyer.

