Hy-Vee aiming to hire new 2,000 pharmacy technicians

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Hy-Vee, Inc. announced last week that it is seeking to hire 2,000 full and part-time pharmacy technicians to help support its pharmacy locations.

As an added benefit, Hy-Vee is introducing a new pharmacy technician apprenticeship, which prepares

pharmacy technicians with the required training and resources to become nationally certified to administer

vaccinations such as the COVID-19 vaccine, flu vaccine, and more.

The apprenticeship is free for all interested Hy-Vee pharmacy technicians and can be completed in as few as eight months while working in the Hy-Vee Pharmacy.

“The role of pharmacy technicians has never been more integral than today, especially as we prepare for the

upcoming flu season and expected authorization of COVID-19 vaccine boosters,” said Kristin Williams, Hy-Vee’s executive vice president, chief health officer.

As part of its goal to be the Best Place to Work in America, Hy-Vee offers employees benefits that include a

generous bonus system, childcare concierge services, life insurance, medical and dental care, prescription drug coverage and short-term disability, as well as a 401(k) match. Additionally, all employees – both part-time and full-time – receive a 10 percent discount on groceries every day and additional discount opportunities throughout the year, plus the chance for additional holiday pay. Hy-Vee also offers a tuition assistance program that is available for employees and their immediate family members.

“Our new apprenticeship program offers the opportunity for pharmacy technicians to advance their experience and career in the pharmacy field and work for a company that offers amazing benefits, competitive wages and flexible scheduling.”

Both certified and non-certified Hy-Vee pharmacy technicians can serve pharmacies by processing prescriptions, dispensing medications, assisting patients, and more. Interested applicants can visit this website to view available technician positions in their area.