DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO)– The Department of Natural Resources’ HUSH Program, or Help Us Stop Hunger, is entering its 20th year of working towards two goals — managing Iowa’s deer population and providing high-quality protein to needy Iowans.

The program was piloted in 2003 in 55 counties across Central and Southeast Iowa and was designed to be an outlet for hunters willing to harvest extra deer.

The DNR currently partners with 34 meat lockers throughout the state, allowing hunters to donate any legally harvested deer.

The locker then processes the donated deer into two-pound packages of ground venison, which is then picked up by local food banks and distributed to the community.

“Our hunters help us to manage the herd. They’ve always responded to when we ask them to take more deer, but they always want to have a place where they can use it,” said Mick Klemesrud with the DNR.

Klemesrud said there’s a limit to how much deer a hunter can store, freeze, and eat, so this program allows them to hunt more and ensure that the meat won’t be wasted.

Participation in the program peaked in 2007 when over 8,000 deer were donated to HUSH. Since then, the deer herd has reduced so participation has decreased. Despite this, during the 2022-2023 hunting season, 3,250 deer were donated to the program. Last season’s donations provided 530,000 meals.