Hundreds of volunteers join search for missing Iowa boy

MONTEZUMA, Iowa (AP) — Several hundred volunteers joined law enforcement officials in searching for a missing 10-year-old east-central Iowa boy.

Xavior Harrelson was last seen around 11 a.m. Thursday on his bike near his home on the north end of Montezuma.

Mitch Mortvedt with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said areas around the family’s home were being searched Sunday.

One of the volunteers, Dena Bear of Barnes City, said she came out to help because having a missing child is a mom’s worst nightmare and she has two kids in their teens.