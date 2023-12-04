WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Individuals, organizations, and businesses participated in the annual West Des Moines Polar Plunge on Saturday at Raccoon River Park.

Around 225 people registered to plunge into the cold river water.

To be eligible for the plunge, participants needed to raise at least $75. Over $40,000 was raised in total and all proceeds went to Special Olympics Iowa.

“It’s incredible. All the money that’s raised supports almost 15,000 athletes and Unified partners in Special Olympics programs year around, ” said Megan Filipi, the Director of Marketing and Communications for Special Olympics Iowa, “The Des Moines Metro community is incredible. It’s one of our largest polar plunges of the whole year.”

Before the plunge, participants enjoyed breakfast, awards, and prizes inside the Raccoon River Nature Lodge.