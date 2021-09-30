Human remains found near Montezuma, IA on Thursday

MONTEZUMA, IOWA — Authorities say human remains were found North of Montezuma on Thursday, though it is too early for them to release an identity.

A farmer found what he believed to be human remains early in the day and called authorities to the area. Multiple agencies are now on scene aiding in the investigation. Police have shut down traffic near 110th Street and Ewart Road.

Monday marked four months since 10-year-old Xavior Harrelson disappeared from Montezuma. He was last seen riding his bike away from his home on May 27. There have been no signs of Xavior since that day despite exhaustive searches by law enforcement and community members.

Xavior Harrelson is 4 feet, 9 inches tall with brown hair and blue eyes. A reward fund for information on Harrelson’s disappearance has reached more than $35,000.