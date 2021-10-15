Human remains found near Montezuma belong to Xavior Harrelson, officials confirm

This image provided by the Iowa Department of Public Safety on May 28, 2021 shows 10-year-old Xavior Harrelson. On Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, investigators searching for Harrelson, who vanished in May days before his 11th birthday, said they have found human remains matching his description in a cornfield outside of Montezuma, Iowa. (Iowa Department of Public Safety via AP)

POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa — The human remains found in rural Poweshiek County in September have been identified as Xavior Harrelson.

Days before his 11th birthday, Harrelson was reported missing from his home in Montezuma by a family friend on May 27.

His remains were located several months later in a rural area about three miles northwest of Montezuma on Sept. 30.

The Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office notified the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office on Friday that the remains were positively identified as Harrelson. Authorities have not released his cause of death.

This is a breaking news story.