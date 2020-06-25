HUD awards nearly $40K in CARES Act Funding to Sioux City Human Rights Commission

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Human Rights Commission is receiving $38,186 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
HUD is awarding $962,160 to the 19 HUD Fair Housing Assistance Program (FHAP) agencies across the country to support activities related to the pandemic. The money is part of $1.5 million in Partnership and Special Enforcement Effort funds being provided to FHAP agencies through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) of 2020.
The Sioux City Human Rights Commission will use the money towards hiring more staff to address the backlog of cases and assist in education and outreach. Community organizations will take part in education and outreach. They will partner with the Fair Housing Center of Nebraska and Iowa to conduct COVID-19 related fair housing testing.
The Omaha Human Rights and Relations Department will also receive money to support its COVID-19 activities. They will use their $13,661 from HUD to develop education and outreach materials, conduct a radio and television media advertising campaign, and buy technology that improves their ability to operate in a 100% remote environment.
Other states receiving money from HUD include:
- New York: $144,485
- Louisiana: $11,508
- Rhode Island: $11,268
- Pennsylvania: $23,375
- Massachusetts: $75,000
- California: $83,228
- Texas: $22,911
- Indiana: $17,810
- Florida: $50,000; $100,350; $17,442
- Hawaii: $86,001
- South Carolina: $50,703
- Maryland: $11,180
- Michigan: $70,000
- Connecticut: $22,093
- New Jersey: $111,956
