HUD awards more than $7.8 million to improve, preserve public housing in Iowa

WASHINGTON (KCAU) — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded $7,826,510 to public housing authorities in Iowa Tuesday.
According to a release from HUD’s press office, HUD awarded more than $2.7 billion in funding to nearly 2,900 public housing authorities (PHAs) in all 50 states, with more than $7 million going to Iowa, as well as the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands to make capital investments in their public housing units.
The grants announced today are provided through HUD’s Capital Fund Program, which offers annual funding to all public housing authorities to build, renovate, and/or modernize the public housing in their communities. Housing authorities can use the funding to complete large-scale improvements such as replacing roofs or making energy-efficient upgrades to the heating system and installing water conservation measures.
For more than 80 years, the federal government has been investing billions of dollars in developing and maintaining public housing, including providing critical support through the Capital Fund grants announced Tuesday.
The following Siouxland housing authorities that received funds can be seen below:
Iowa
Low Rent Housing Agency Of Onawa — $105,929
Rock Rapids Municipal Housing Agency — $78,218
Nebraska
Coleridge Housing Authority — $39,566
Creighton Housing Authority — $59,624
Emerson Housing Authority — $32,332
Lyons Housing Authority — $30,482
Neligh Housing Authority — $60,667
Niobrara Housing Authority — $33,581
Oakland Housing Authority — $40,758
Stanton Housing Authority — $54,871
Tekamah Housing Authority — $44,696
Tilden Housing Authority — $33,318
Verdigre Housing Authority — $29,908
Wayne Housing Authority — $63,849
South Dakota
Canton Housing & Redevopment Commission — $28,162
City of Lennox Housing and Redevelopment Commission — $36,645
Parker Housing & Redevelopment Commission — $39,664
Volga Housing and Redevelopment Commission — $35,665