HUD awards more than $7.8 million to improve, preserve public housing in Iowa

WASHINGTON (KCAU) — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded $7,826,510 to public housing authorities in Iowa Tuesday.

According to a release from HUD’s press office, HUD awarded more than $2.7 billion in funding to nearly 2,900 public housing authorities (PHAs) in all 50 states, with more than $7 million going to Iowa, as well as the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands to make capital investments in their public housing units.

The grants announced today are provided through HUD’s Capital Fund Program, which offers annual funding to all public housing authorities to build, renovate, and/or modernize the public housing in their communities. Housing authorities can use the funding to complete large-scale improvements such as replacing roofs or making energy-efficient upgrades to the heating system and installing water conservation measures.

For more than 80 years, the federal government has been investing billions of dollars in developing and maintaining public housing, including providing critical support through the Capital Fund grants announced Tuesday.

The following Siouxland housing authorities that received funds can be seen below:



Iowa

Low Rent Housing Agency Of Onawa — $105,929

Rock Rapids Municipal Housing Agency — $78,218

Nebraska

Coleridge Housing Authority — $39,566

Creighton Housing Authority — $59,624

Emerson Housing Authority — $32,332

Lyons Housing Authority — $30,482

Neligh Housing Authority — $60,667

Niobrara Housing Authority — $33,581

Oakland Housing Authority — $40,758

Stanton Housing Authority — $54,871

Tekamah Housing Authority — $44,696

Tilden Housing Authority — $33,318

Verdigre Housing Authority — $29,908

Wayne Housing Authority — $63,849

South Dakota

Canton Housing & Redevopment Commission — $28,162

City of Lennox Housing and Redevelopment Commission — $36,645

Parker Housing & Redevelopment Commission — $39,664

Volga Housing and Redevelopment Commission — $35,665