HUD allocates $12.3 million in CARES Act funding to help Iowa communities

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCAU) – On Friday, United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson announced that $12.3 million in CARES Act funding has been awarded to Iowa communities.

From the CARES Act funding, $12,331,201 is being awarded to Iowa communities for the Community Development Block Grant program. The funds will be used to focus on areas with households facing a higher risk of eviction.

“The Trump Administration has maintained that no one should risk losing their home due to the coronavirus. We’ve taken several actions since the beginning of this pandemic to keep Americans in their homes. Today, we announce additional aid to the communities that need it the most. These funds can help households struggling to meet their rental or mortgage obligations to stay afloat as our nation continues to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, ” said Secretary Ben Carson.

The money can be used to provide temporary assistance to meet rental obligations for up to 6 months. Here are some areas the use of the money will focus on:

Communities with high rates of individuals in industries with high job loss in states with high unemployment

Communities with high rates of businesses in industries with high job loss in states with high unemployment

Concentrations of those most at risk for transmission and risk of eviction, with higher amounts for states with high rates of coronavirus

The announcement corresponds with the president’s Executive Order “Fighting the Spread of COVID-19 by Providing Assistance to Renters and Homeowners,” which directs HUD to identify “any and all available Federal funds to provide temporary financial assistance to renters and homeowners who, as a result of the financial hardships caused by COVID-19, are struggling to meet their monthly rental or mortgage obligations.”