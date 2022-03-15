DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – Gas prices are reaching shocking highs for Iowans. According to Gasbuddy, the average price per gallon of gas on Monday was $3.90/Gallon.

However, there are a lot of tips and tricks that people can use to get more miles out of every gallon and pay less at the pump. Here are some ways to do just that:

Skip the fast lane: Gas mileage peaks at around 50 mph, faster than that and fuel efficiency takes a hit. according to AAA, dropping your highways speed by 10mph can increase your miles per gallon by up to 14%.

Take it easy: Rapidly speeding up and coming to hard stops burns up fuel faster than smooth and steady acceleration and braking.

Download a Gas Tracking app: There are many apps on the market that show when and where the cheapest gas prices are. Some even have trip planners that can optimize when the best times to top off the tank are on a long road trip.

Remove rooftop storage: Rooftop carriers and bike racks add a lot of drag when driving which means the car has to work harder to go the same speeds. This leads to less efficient gas mileage.

Take advantage of gas station rewards programs: Most gas stations offer rewards programs that offer promotions and discounts when you fill up with them. Wholesalers like Costco and Sam’s Club may even offer cards that provide even more savings.

Keep the car serviced: Keeping the tires at optimal pressure and the engine running smoothly helps cars run most efficiently.

The rise in prices may not end anytime soon but these tips can help Iowans lessen the blow to their wallets at the gas pump.