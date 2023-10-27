DES MOINES, Iowa – National Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, providing the opportunity for people to dispose of unused or expired drugs safely.

Between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. on Saturday you can drop off medications at any metro police department or at City Hall in Grimes and Bondurant. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is holding its Drug Take Back event at the Walmart in Indianola.

Des Moines police say there are more concerns than just the drugs being sold on the streets.

“A lot of those medicines for years have been flushed down the toilet and that’s not good for our water supplies, not good for our environment, or they’re left in a medicine cabinet and a child gets into them or maybe somebody actually takes some and it’s far past its expiration date, has zero effect or has an adverse effect. It’s important that we get those medications that aren’t being used out of the homes and properly disposed of. So, Saturday is the designated day,” said Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department.

Check out DEAtakeback.com to find a location where you can drop off unneeded and expired drugs.