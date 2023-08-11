DES MOINES, Iowa — The Cowgirl Queen Contest starts Friday on the second day of the Iowa State Fair.

Eva Matthias, one of the competitors in the Cowgirl Queen Contest, said that the bond between rider and horse is key to competing.

“How to control him and like having trust with your horse is the most important part,” Matthias said.

During the contest, riders are judged on how well they ride as well as their and their horse’s appearance.

Matthias said that a lot of work goes into preparing a horse for the competition.

“We’re gonna spend all day trying to like get him ready and give him a bath and prepare him myself,” Matthias said.

The Cowgirl Queen Contest starts at 6:30 pm at the Richard O. Jacobson Exhibition Center.