DES MOINES (WHO) — Technology can be a double-edged sword, especially in the case of GPS tracking devices or devices like Apple AirTags. Across the country and in the metro there have been cases of stalking where the stalker uses a GPS device to follow someone.

Paul Parizek, a Sergeant with the Des Moines Police Department, said that stalkers will often attach the GPS tracker to a car under the license plate or wheel well, or slip it into someone’s purse or backpack.

Parizek also said that many stalking cases are domestic cases, meaning the stalker is someone the victim knows.

“It can put you in a situation where you are in danger particularly if you got a situation where a former intimate partner is trying to keep track of you so someone who has some sinister desires or sinister plans, and they know exactly where you’re at, it puts you in a vulnerable position,” Parizek said.

If you suspect that you are being harassed or stalked the most important thing to do is file a police report.

“The best thing to do if you’re being harassed or think you’re being stalked is get a police report done that gets that process rolling, and then we can look at some of the technology that might help us determine if someone is following you or has been harassing you and how they’re doing it if they’re accessing your phone your emails anything like that,” Parizek said.