DES MOINES, Iowa — The latest Consumer Price Index rose nearly eight percent over the last year, which is the fastest rate of inflation since the early 80s.

One poll from Lendingclub found that 64% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck at the start of 2022 which is up from 61% in December.

Financial experts say that higher prices are expected to last throughout this year.

Because the average salary increase will not keep up with inflation, experts say that now is the time to make sure every dollar has a purpose.

That starts with understanding what you are actually making and what you are spending.

With gas being an obvious “need” that has increased, grocery prices have skyrocketed as well, jumping about 1.5 percent from January to February.

Local financial groups say that while it is hard to avoid some of these costs, other unnecessary purchases may need to be put on hold.

“But what they don’t think about as much is that almost everything that they purchase, whether it’s online or going into a store is also shipped. In some cases, it may be shipped from overseas and the diesel that is costing the trucking companies to ship it to the local stores or your doorstep is going up significantly,” said President at Consumer Credit of Des Moines, Tom Coates.