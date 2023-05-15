Photo of tulips in Pella, with a windmill in the background. Taken by Larry Trager.

PELLA, Iowa (WHO) — The tulips were on full display during Pella’s Tulip Time – and now it’s time to dig them up.

Many tulip bulbs can be removed starting Monday. That includes city parks and outside city buildings. Beds along some streets are also up for grabs.

The city asks that you follow guidelines when digging up tulips. Use a pitchfork, remove all foliage with the bulb, and remove only tulip bulbs. The soil must remain in the flower beds.

The locations where you can dig up the bulbs are posted on the City of Pella’s Parks’ website. Scholte Gardens will place bulbs on Broadway Street, so there is no digging at that location.

The Historical Village will host its digging event for the public starting on Wednesday.



