Iowa (WHO)– ADHD rates have been trending upwards since before the COVID-19 pandemic but according to some experts, those numbers may have kept increasing during the pandemic.

“The numbers are increasing,” said Dr. Heather Soyer, a pediatric psychologist, “With the recognition that inattention is also an important variable, as well as executive functioning difficulties in ADHD, we started to diagnose girls more readily. So those numbers have been increasing.”

Another reason why the number of diagnoses have gone up is due to more awareness about what the symptoms of ADHD are: lack of attention and focus and difficulty sitting still.

However other mental health issues from the pandemic can make it difficult to determine what is and is not ADHD. Rates of depression and anxiety have increased during the pandemic and have similar symptoms as ADHD in children.

“The thing that’s important to remember is that when we think anxiety and trauma specifically, it can look like ADHD,” said Dr. Soyer, “It can mirror those symptoms. You know, you can have a kiddo that’s having a hard time focusing. That’s distracted. That’s not able to complete their work. And it might not have anything to do with an ADHD diagnosis.”

Dr. Soyer emphasized how it is important to do a comprehensive analysis of a child’s behavior and symptoms rather than just check symptoms off a checklist when diagnosing ADHD.

Dr. Soyer thinks that children being stuck at home during the pandemic gave parents a better view of what their kids may be struggling with, which has led to more parents taking their children to get tested.