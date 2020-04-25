How schools are handling special education plans

OSKALOOSA, Iowa (WHO-TV)— With kids out of the classroom for the rest of the school year in Iowa, students are participating in online learning programs.

Educators are having to adjust their lesson plans to accommodate students of all learning abilities, and parents say that some central Iowa school districts are meeting the needs of students better than others.

“Finley is hilarious,” says Jennifer Norgaila of her 16-year-old son, “he’s quirky and he’s been a charmer since he was born.”

Back then he weighed just over a pound and had to spend six months in the NICU. Because of his early birth he has developmental delays and autism.

“It’s been a challenge, this new routine,” Norgaila explains, “Finley doesn’t understand why we have this new routine, why we can’t go to school, he doesn’t understand Covid-19 and what that means.”

Finley is a 10th grader at Oskaloosa High School and on an IEP. At first, his mom assumed special education would be an afterthought during the ongoing school closure.

“But I’ve been really happy,” she says, “we have a one-on-one with his associate and she attends every Zoom class with him. She takes notes and helps us modify and complete the assignment. We also have a meeting with the special ed teacher and his associate once a week about what’s going well and not going well.”

Other smaller districts are taking similar approaches.

“We have to be flexible and creative to make sure they have what every other student has access to,” says Keegan Smith, the Director of Special Education at Interstate-35. “Three to four weeks ago we met as an admin team because we saw the writing on the wall. We thought we could just keep going week to week as voluntary or put a plan in place and hit the ground running.”

So Special Education teachers are available throughout the day for Zoom meetings and they’re also creating specific “focus sheets” for each student.