DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Many outdoor ice skating rinks have struggled to open this winter season due to the abnormally warm weather.

Rinks that rely only on the outdoor temperature have been out of luck but ice skating rinks like Brenton Skating Plaza can get by due to the infrastructure of the rink itself.

Brenton Skating Plaza has 13 miles of pipes underneath the plaza that work in conjunction with two air compressors to keep the floor of the rink between 14-16 degrees. This allows them to stay open even when daytime highs reach the 50s.

Anthony Leo, the Recreation Supervisor at Brenton Skating Plaza, said that workers also come in early and stay late to make sure the ice is maintained properly during warm days.

“We pay attention to the 7-day forecast. We schedule out Zamboni drivers in anticipation of those warmer days so that we’re building ahead of time and then also somebody afterwards to stay behind and rebuild what we may have lost that day,” Leo said.

The warm weather has also caused an uptick in attendance at Brenton Skating Plaza.

“So far this season we’ve seen a really big uptick in attendance. I think people really like it to be in the low 40s and 50s,” Leo said.

To check if Brenton Skating Plaza is open visit the City of Des Moines’ website.