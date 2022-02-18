DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Area Community College has donated 50 Chromebooks, laptop computers to be used by refugees coming to Iowa from the country of Afghanistan.

“When we heard that the Des Moines refugee support was helping dozens of Afghan refugees come here with very few possessions but a lot of hope, hope for their future, we wanted to help,” said Rob Denson, DMACC President. “Through our information technology department today DMACC is donating 50 Chromebooks, to Des Moines Refugee support, and behind me right now the chrome books to distribute to the Afghan refugees were being resettled in greater Des Moines.”

The refugees have been working to establish new lives here. Getting a place to live, a job, and learning English.

“We had a donation drop-off a couple weeks ago they were cars around the block lined up down Hickman Road to drop things off,” said Erin Bell of Des Moines Refugee Support. “We are so glad that the Afghans are here, and part of our community, the community has been incredible we are overwhelmed by all the support that we received.”

“I have heard of people that have to drop out of their classes because they couldn’t join the class with their phone,” said Nabi Muhammani, a former refugee, now American citizen. “DMACC is where everything started for me and I hope it is where everything starts for the new Afghan refugees as well, and I am sure this gift will encourage them to come to DMACC and make the DMACC the place for them to start their academic journey.”