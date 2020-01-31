House Democrats pressuring Senate to pass regulations against PFAS

WASHINGTON (KCAU) – Meanwhile, Democrats are hoping to pressure the Senate to pass bold regulations on PFAS.

They are harmful water contaminates and a recent study shows the chemical has spread to ground and drinking water in nearly every state across the country.

Levels of the chemical are especially high in major cities.

Lawmakers say PFAS should be designated as a hazardous material at the federal level, that way the government and companies who create PFAS would be forced to quickly remove it.

“I want to make sure we aren’t going too far but at the same time making sure we are protecting our military members and our communities,” said Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA).

Congress has already agreed to take some steps to address the spread of PFAS in this year’s defense bill.

The Environmental Protection Agency says their working on their own scientific study to determine there next course of action.