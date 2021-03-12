House bill expands injury coverage for Iowa law enforcement, firefighters

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa House Republicans passed House File 797 to expand the injuries covered under the 411 system for law enforcement and firefighters on Thursday.

The bill was unanimously passed by the Iowa House with a vote of 91-0.

Under the current law, the 411 law enforcement officers and firefighters are covered if they sustain a single-instance injury while on the job.

However, they’re not covered if they acquire an injury over time through the course of their employment.

According to a release from the Iowa House Republicans, this bill would expand the coverage to include those cumulative injuries and would also add mental disorders to the list of covered injuries.

Representative Bobby Kaufmann who floor managed the legislation said the bill is a “much-needed fix to a glaring gap in these heroes’ benefits system.”

“Our law enforcement and firefighters have always had our backs, and this is one way the Iowa Legislature can show them that we have their backs too. I was pleased to see this bill pass unanimously through the Iowa House and I look forward to getting it over the finish line and signed into law,” said Rep. Bobby Kaufmann.

Speaker of the Iowa House Pat Grassley said this is the first in a series of bills the Iowa House plans to pass to support law enforcement.

“This is yet another example of House Republicans following through on the promises they made to their constituents in November,” said Speaker Grassley. “We are committed to working with law enforcement to ensure that they get the support they deserve for selflessly serving to keep our communities safe.”