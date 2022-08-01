INDIANOLA, Iowa (WHO) — A hot-air-balloon hit a power line at the National Balloon Classic Saturday morning.

Staci Scheurenbrand, the National Balloon Classic executive director, said the accident occurred during the pre-dawn flight event around 5 a.m.

The pilot in command immediately landed the balloon after the incident. Three passengers along with the pilot were evaluated by medical staff. Scheurenbrand said no life-threatening injuries occurred.

Below is a photo of the accident that one WHO 13 viewer sent in.

Photo courtesy of Fred Breitsprecker.

The National Balloon Classic continued until dark Saturday night. The event began Sunday at 6:30 p.m. and ended at dusk.