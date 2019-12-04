Honorary Bettendorf Police bear get uniform for the first time

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KCAU) – An honorary member of an Iowa police department now has a uniform for the very first time.

“Absolutely. He`s an honorary member of our police department,” said Sergeant George Ramos, Bettendorf Police Department.

He has served with Bettendorf’s best, for years, supporting the toy drive faithfully and keeping visiting kids company.

“We refer to him as Michael, the police bear,” said Sergeant Ramos.

But he’s always done it in his birthday suit.

So, Sergeant Ramos took to Facebook to ask for help.

“We cannot find a police uniform shirt to fit Michael. If any of you out there watching this video know of anyone, or perhaps yourself are able to sew or tailor-make,” said Sergeant Ramos.

Less than a week later…

“I received a call from Tanya Copley, whom I’ve known for years, saying she’d be more than happy to try to make one,” said Ramos.

They’d ordered the biggest police shirt they could find online.

With lots of tugging and pulling, Tanya’s friend suggested a small alteration.

They had to make some alterations in the back so we could button the front.

He’ll get a real cloth badge and name tag.

“She put the patches on there. She had called and asked me if we had any,” said Ramos.

But otherwise…

“We have Officer Michael, Police bear,” said Ramos.

Ready to report for duty.

“Kids will come in, love on him, take pictures with him and things,” said Sergeant Ramos.

And for big bear hugs.

Officer Michael, the police bear, will show off his new uniform at the Bettendorf toy drive this weekend.