Homicide investigation underway after 2 bodies found in Des Moines homes

Des Moines, Iowa (WHO-TV/AP) – A homicide investigation is underway on the southeast side of Des Moines.

A child called 911 to the 1700 block of E. Diehl Avenue around 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday. The child said his mother had been hurt, prompting officers and medics to go to the home on the city’s south side.

Police said two bodies were found in the home. Both of them had suffered ‘traumatic injury’, according to police.

The names of the victims are not being released at this time.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

More information will be released as details are confirmed.

