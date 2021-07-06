3 bodies found in Algona, homicide investigation launched

ALGONA, Iowa (WHO-TV) – A homicide investigation is underway in northern Iowa after three bodies were found Monday night.

The Algona Police Department says a 911 call came in at 7:51 p.m. about a homicide in the 400 block of South Harlan Street. When officers arrived, they found three people deceased.

Police have not yet released the names of those found dead as authorities work to notify family members first.

Autopsies are being performed by the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny to determine the cause of death.

Officials say there is no threat to the public from this incident.