Iowa home explosion caused by lit cigarette and gas leak, report says

Iowa News

by: , KCRG-TV

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, Iowa (AP) — Fire officials say a January home explosion in southeast Iowa that killed one person and injured another was caused when vapor from a gas leak was ignited when someone in the home lit a cigarette.

Washington County fire officials have determined a gas leak filled a confined space in the home on Jan. 4 before the cigarette was lit.

The explosion injured 68-year-old George Carpenter and another person in the home. Carpenter died three days later at a hospital from his injuries.

Officials say they have not determined the source of the gas that led to the explosion.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News