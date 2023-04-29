IOWA (KCAU) – If you’re in the mood for a quick and delicious bite in Iowa, you’re in luck, because a café in Davenport made Yelp’s annual list of the “Top 100 Places to Eat” in the country.

The rankings — determined by Yelp with input from its community of online reviewers — highlight a diverse selection of U.S. restaurants, including well-reviewed burger joints, highly-rated ramen shops, top-tier taquerías and even a couple of hole-in-the-wall Hawaiian spots. This year, eateries across dozens of states and Washington, D.C. made the list, though some places have far more restaurant representation than others.

California, for instance, boasts a whopping 28 restaurants on Yelp’s 2023 list, including five restaurants in the top 10 alone. Florida, the runner-up, is home to 14 of this year’s honorees, while Texas takes third place with eight. Nevada and Arizona rounded out the top five, with five and four, respectively.

Among the many flavors that made the list was Davenport’s Café d’Marie, a cozy lunch spot for anyone looking to get a quick and casual bite with excellent service. The café also offers gluten-free and vegetarian options as well as takeout.

With a rating of 4.5 stars and more than 300 reviews on Yelp, Café d’Marie secured the 36th spot on Yelp’s Top 100 Restaurants of 2023. Some of the café’s most popular dishes include homemade blueberry feta salad, homemade soups, sandwiches, and more.

Customer reviews praise the café’s service and the owner’s dedication toward making sure each customer enjoys their experience. One reviewer described the restaurant’s sandwiches as “immaculate and crafted with the finest tomato/basil/pesto breads around.” Another reviewer said the café is, “easily one of the best places to eat in the Quad Cities area.”

Dr. DeAnna Marie Walter and Rick Kimmel opened the café in 2009, which is housed in a Victorian-style building built in 1865.

As noted above, however, Yelp’s 2023 rankings aren’t necessarily a reflection of the best-reviewed restaurants on its entire platform. In compiling this year’s list, Yelp solicited submissions and suggestions from users, and then compared those suggestions against each business’s Yelp ratings and volume of reviews. Yelp’s analysts also tallied the number of submissions for each restaurant and attempted to account for “geographic representation” based on the overall share of suggestions and highly rated restaurants for a given area.

Additionally, Yelp allowed its internal community managers to further curate the rankings based on their “expertise” in each region.

“The resulting list is collaborative and passion driven — an accurate reflection of the Yelp Community itself,” Yelp claims.

So while these restaurants may not be the absolute best-reviewed across Yelp’s entire platform, you could probably do a lot worse: The average honoree on Yelp’s 2023 list boasts hundreds of favorable user reviews, and all are currently rated as 4.5- or 5-star businesses.