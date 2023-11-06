HOSPERS, Iowa (KELO)– A northwest Iowa hog barn is destroyed following a fire east of Hospers over the weekend.

The Sioux County Sheriff says it happened just before 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon. The Hospers and Granville Fire departments also responded to the fire.

Authorities shared a photo of the scene. Smoke can be seen coming from the building as firefighters sprayed water inside. The building is considered a total loss.

No animals were inside at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.