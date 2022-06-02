DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — A hit-and-run victim’s family is pushing for increased pedestrian safety with a walk in Des Moines.

Fourteen-year-old Ema Cardenas was hit by an SUV near E. University Avenue and E. 17th Street while walking home from East High School on April 28. She died that night in the hospital.

The driver, 38-year-old, Terra Flipping was arrested the next day and charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Serious Injury or Death.

Since her death, Ema’s family has been advocating for safer traffic measures including lowering speed limits, posting more traffic signs, and adding crossing guards to busier areas.

Thursday, they are holding a walk to show the dangers of traffic in school zones. The walk will start at East High School at 3:25 p.m. and travel to the memorial for Ema at E. University and E. 17th Street. It is open to the public.