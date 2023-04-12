JOHNSTON, Iowa — A piece of military history returned to Camp Dodge in Johnston Tuesday and arrived in spectacular fashion.

It’s not an everyday sight — a helicopter air-dropping a fighter jet. In this case, it was a Chinook helicopter dropping a renovated F-80 fighter jet.

The plane was renovated in Sioux City over the past six months and the plan is for it to be displayed at Camp Dodge.

The Iowa National Guard soldiers weren’t just trying to put on a show with the airdrop.

“It was the easiest, as we could move it in one piece. We didn’t have to take the plane apart to move it by truck, so this was actually the easiest and safest way to do it,” said Daniel Aguirre, Camp Dodge Sustainment Logistics NCOIC.

The F-80 Shooting Star was the first jet aircraft flown by the U.S. Army at the end of World War II.