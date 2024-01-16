SAINT CHARLES, Iowa — If you’re dreaming of enjoying hot summer nights filled with music and thousands of your closest friends, Hinterland’s lineup announcement couldn’t have come at a better time.

The summer music festival, held at the Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater in St. Charles on August 2-4, 2024, released its list of performers Tuesday morning.

Headliners are Hozier, Vampire Weekend, and Noah Kahan.

Festivalgoers have the option to purchase several different ticket packages, including day passes, as well as full-weekend options that include on-site camping. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 19 at 10:00 a.m. If you want to get in on the pre-sale, which starts the day before, you can sign up here.

Check out the lineup of artists so far:

Friday, August 2

Hozier

Orville Peck

Hippo Campus

Sam Barber

Josiah and The Bonnevilles

Odie Leigh

Debbii Dawson

Saturday, August 3

Vampire Weekend

Lizzy McAlpine

Charley Crockett

Red Clay Strays

Madison Cunningham

Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners

Blondshell

Hans Williams

Sunday, August 4

Noah Kahan

Mt. Joy

Ethel Cain

Chappell Roan

The Japanese House

flipturn

The Last Dinner Party

Katy Kirby

Palehound

The first Hinterland Music Festival was in 2015.