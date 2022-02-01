ST. CHARLES, Iowa (WHO) – The lineup for the summer music festival Hinterland has been announced.

The event in St. Charles will take place August 4-7. This will be the first year where performances will take place on a Thursday instead of the traditional three-day festival.



Headliners this year include Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Billy Strings, and Phoebe Bridgers.

The venue allows camping with special passes and there will be food, craft, and art vendors on site as well as special activities planned for families.



Festival passes will go on sale this Friday at 10:00 a.m. here.

Check out the lineup so far:

Thursday, August 4

Billy Strings

Sierra Ferrell

The Texas Gentleman

Riddy Arman



Friday, August 5

Glass Animals

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

The Aces

Briston Maroney

Goth Babe

Petey

Yoke Lore



Saturday, August 6

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Lake Street Dive

Trampled by Turtles

Jenny Lewis

Durand Jones & The Indications

TK & The Holy Know-Nothings

Jesse Daniel

Miko Marks



Sunday, August 7

Phoebe Bridgers

Kurt Vile & The Violators

Lucy Dacus

MUNA

The Aubreys

Liz Cooper

Tré Burt

The Kernal

Hayden Pedigo