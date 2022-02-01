ST. CHARLES, Iowa (WHO) – The lineup for the summer music festival Hinterland has been announced.
The event in St. Charles will take place August 4-7. This will be the first year where performances will take place on a Thursday instead of the traditional three-day festival.
Headliners this year include Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Billy Strings, and Phoebe Bridgers.
The venue allows camping with special passes and there will be food, craft, and art vendors on site as well as special activities planned for families.
Festival passes will go on sale this Friday at 10:00 a.m. here.
Check out the lineup so far:
Thursday, August 4
Billy Strings
Sierra Ferrell
The Texas Gentleman
Riddy Arman
Friday, August 5
Glass Animals
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
The Aces
Briston Maroney
Goth Babe
Petey
Yoke Lore
Saturday, August 6
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Lake Street Dive
Trampled by Turtles
Jenny Lewis
Durand Jones & The Indications
TK & The Holy Know-Nothings
Jesse Daniel
Miko Marks
Sunday, August 7
Phoebe Bridgers
Kurt Vile & The Violators
Lucy Dacus
MUNA
The Aubreys
Liz Cooper
Tré Burt
The Kernal
Hayden Pedigo