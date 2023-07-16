(Stacker) — Whether for the weekend around town or to add to your out-of-town itinerary, free things to do are good. With the ever-rising costs of gas and food, the idea of disposable income can feel like a distant fantasy.

The cost-of-living continues to rise across the country, forcing each dollar earned to stretch further. While vacations are undoubtedly beneficial for mental health, maintaining savings, paying down debts amid inflation, and regular expenses likely take precedence. But, not everything enjoyable has to come at a high price. In fact, there’s probably a roster of completely free things to do in your current area.

Think about the most common entries on a vacation getaway itinerary: Sight-seeing, touring landmarks, or completing a nature walk. Or, maybe you’re just aiming to relax and want some peace and quiet.

The truth is: Whether you’re a history buff or aching to dip your toes in some cool water, you can find all this and more without swiping your card. Find and plan your next highly rated free activity in Iowa on Tripadvisor, as compiled by Stacker. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.

#30. Stone Cliff Winery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (223)

– Type of activity: Wineries & Vineyards

– Address: 600 Star Brewery Dr, Dubuque, IA 52001-7006

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#29. Vander Veer Botanical Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (176)

– Type of activity: Parks

– Address: 215 West Central Park Avenue, Davenport, IA 52803

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#28. University of Iowa

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (199)

– Type of activity: Educational sites

– Address: not available

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#27. Antique Archeology

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (904)

– Type of activity: Antique Shops

– Address: 115 Davenport St, Le Claire, IA 52753-9206

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#26. State Historical Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (192)

– Type of activity: History Museums

– Address: 600 E Locust St, Des Moines, IA 50319-1006

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#25. Devonian Fossil Gorge

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (151)

– Type of activity: Geologic Formations

– Address: not available

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#24. Amana Colonies National Historic Landmark

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (335)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites

– Address: not available

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#23. Union Pacific Railroad Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (300)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums • History Museums

– Address: 200 Pearl St, Council Bluffs, IA 51503-0825

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#22. Trinity Heights

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (137)

– Type of activity: Religious Sites

– Address: 2511 33rd St, Sioux City, IA 51108-1456

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#21. Gray’s Lake Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (326)

– Type of activity: Parks

– Address: 2100 Fleur Dr, Des Moines, IA 50321-1158

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#20. Effigy Mounds National Monument

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (250)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites • Parks

– Address: not available

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#19. Snake Alley

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (284)

– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks • Historic Walking Areas

– Address: 600 Washington St 6th St between Columbia & Washington Sts, Burlington, IA 52601

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#18. High Trestle Trail Bridge

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (223)

– Type of activity: Biking Trails • Bridges

– Address: 2335 Qf Ln West on Hwy 210, then S on QF Lane to parking lot; 3/4 mi from trestle bridge, Madrid, IA 50156-7468

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#17. Plane Crash Site of Buddy Holly

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (275)

– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks

– Address: not available

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#16. Pikes Peak State Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (352)

– Type of activity: State Parks

– Address: 32264 Pikes Peak Rd, McGregor, IA 52157-8752

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#15. Roseman Bridge

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (236)

– Type of activity: Bridges

– Address: Elderberry Ave, Winterset, IA 50273

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#14. Dunnings Spring Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (226)

– Type of activity: Waterfalls

– Address: 203 Quarry St, Decorah, IA 52101-1339

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#13. Iowa State University

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (336)

– Type of activity: Educational sites

– Address: not available

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#12. Des Moines Art Center

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (308)

– Type of activity: Art Museums

– Address: 4700 Grand Ave, Des Moines, IA 50312-2099

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#11. Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (271)

– Type of activity: Gardens

– Address: 3800 Arboretum Dr, Dubuque, IA 52001-1040

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#10. Mines of Spain Recreation Area

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (242)

– Type of activity: Nature & Wildlife Areas • Parks

– Address: 8991 Bellevue Hts, Dubuque, IA 52003-9214

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#9. Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (282)

– Type of activity: History Museums

– Address: 900 Larsen Park Rd, Sioux City, IA 51103-4916

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#8. Grotto of the Redemption

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (270)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites • Architectural Buildings

– Address: Highway 15, West Bend, IA 50597

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#7. Downtown Farmers Market

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (417)

– Type of activity: Flea & Street Markets

– Address: 555 Walnut St, Des Moines, IA 50314

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. Pappajohn Sculpture Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (727)

– Type of activity: Parks

– Address: 1330 Grand Ave, Des Moines, IA 50312-2002

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#5. Maquoketa Caves State Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (227)

– Type of activity: State Parks

– Address: 9688 Caves Rd, IA 52060

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. Horseshoe Council Bluffs

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (8,610)

– Type of activity: Casinos

– Address: 2701 23rd Ave, Council Bluffs, IA 51501-6958

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. Iowa 80 Trucking Museum

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (591)

– Type of activity: Visitor Centers • Speciality Museums

– Address: 505 Sterling Drive I-80 Exit 284, Walcott, IA 52773

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. Capitol Building

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (869)

– Type of activity: Government Buildings

– Address: 1007 E Grand Ave, Des Moines, IA 50319-1001

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. Field of Dreams Movie Site

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,817)

– Type of activity: Sports Complexes

– Address: 28995 Lansing Road, Dyersville, IA 52040-8005

– Read more on Tripadvisor