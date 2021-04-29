Heroin dealer convicted after causing death of Iowan woman

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCAU) — A Chicago man was sentenced on Thursday for distributing heroin to an Iowan woman who died after using it.

According to a release, Eric DeAngelo Griggs, 40, of Chicago was found guilty on one count of distribution of heroin, one count of using Facebook messenger to facilitate the heroin distribution, and one count using a cellphone to facilitate another heroin distribution on September 1, 2018. Griggs was found not guilty of possession with intent to distribute heroin for heroin seized from a vehicle in which he was traveling on September 1, 2018. The verdict was returned after nine hours of jury deliberations.

Evidence showed that Griggs was a supplier of heroine for individuals in Waterloo during the summer of 2018. On August 31, 2018, Griggs arranged to distribute $100 worth of heroin to a young Cedar Falls woman via Facebook messenger. She returned to a residence in Cedar Falls, used the heroin, and then died of acute heroin intoxication.

Within a few hours after her body was found, officers were able to text Griggs using her phone to set up another heroin transaction. Griggs came to the location agreed upon with the undercover officer and was identified as the same person who had communicated with the young woman the day before.

Griggs remains in custody of the United States Marshal pending sentencing. Griggs faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years’ imprisonment and a possible maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a $1,000,000 fine, and three years of supervised release following any imprisonment.