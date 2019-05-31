Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa DNR is encouraging Iowans to stay out of streams until waters recede due to safety concerns. This comes after the heavy rain and flash flooding that has hit much of Iowa. The biggest risk from the streams are the fast currents, but high waters also carry dangerous bacteria and debris.

“For their own safety, we encourage people to stay out of the water until several days after streams return to normal,” said Scott Wilson in the DNR’s Spencer field office.

According to Wilson, there already has been about 70 wastewater discharges since Memorial Day weekend, and they are continuing to get calls. They expect more discharges with more rain.

“Some cities have reported multiple wastewater discharges, and two have reported storm water backups into basements,” Wilson added.

Wilson said that the DNR is working with a few livestock facilities in northwest Iowa to stop runoff after they received two to four inches of rain.

If any facilities are currently discharging or expecting to, they are encouraged to contact their local DNR field office. They can also contact the DNR emergency spill line at 515-725-8694 after hours and visit the DNR website for more information about spill reporting requirements.

There are additional links to the Iowa DNR and the Department of Public Health for dealing with disasters and flood clean up.