FAIRFIELD, Iowa — One of the Fairfield teens accused of killing a high school Spanish teacher will be in court Thursday.

A hearing is being held for Jeremy Goodale, 17, in Jefferson County district court on whether his case will be transferred to the juvenile court system. The hearing is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. at the Jefferson County Courthouse in Fairfield and you can watch the hearing here.

Jeremy Goodale and Willard Miller (WHO 13)

Goodale and Willard Miller, who were both 16 at the time of the crime, are accused of killing Fairfield High School teacher Nohema Graber in a city park back in November. The 66-year-old was reported missing on November 3rd and her body was discovered that same day during a search of the park. Officials say she died from traumatic injuries to her head.

Goodale and Miller are charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Miller is also asking to have his case moved to juvenile court. His hearing is set for Friday, May 6 at 9:00 a.m.