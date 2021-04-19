Health officials target hesitant Iowans to get vaccine

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

(KCAU) — Iowa opened up vaccine eligibility to all Iowans two weeks ago, but many people are still hesitant to get the shot.

Even with the pause of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine last week, the vaccine supply in Iowa is increasing.

Interim Public Health Director Kelly Garcia said because of that, the state will be shifting its focus to reach adults hesitant about getting the vaccine.

State health officials will be hosting virtual information sessions. Iowans will hear from experts about vaccine creation, safety, and efficacy and will even be able to ask questions.

“This is an opportunity that we know people will have additional questions because of the J&J pause and that’s okay. It’s a great time actually to enter this forum. We want to ensure all Iowans have the information they need to feel safe and confident in their decision to be vaccinated,” said Garcia.

There was one this evening at 6 p.m. and another one on Saturday, April 24 at 10 a.m., which will be in Spanish. They are free to participate in, but you need to register at the Iowa COVID info website.