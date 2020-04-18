Health officials confirm 181 additional cases of COVID-19 in Iowa, along with 10 more deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed 181 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 2,513.

Health officials also announced that 10 more people have died from the virus.

The 10 new deaths in the state are:

Appanoose County: one older adult (61-80 years)

Linn County: one middle-aged adult (41-60 years), two elderly adults (81+),

Louisa County: one older adult (61-80 years)

Muscatine County: one elderly adult (81+)

Polk County: one elderly adult (81+), two older adults (61-80 years)

Tama County: one middle-aged adult (41-60 years),

Health officials also mention that 193 are currently hospitalized and 1,095 have recovered from COVID-19.

There have been an additional 974 negative tests reported for a total of 20,434 negative tests as of April 18 that includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

IDPH said that 22,947 people have been tested for the virus.

The state’s health department hasn’t counted one of the nine new cases in Woodbury County. The IDPH’s map said that the county has 35 cases instead of 36.

The same is for Monona County. The state’s map only shows that the county has six cases instead of seven.

Here’s the full list of the counties in the state that are in Siouxland that have at least one positive case of COVID-19 along with how many have recovered and died:

Woodbury: 36 confirmed; 19 recovered

Harrison: 12 confirmed; 11 recovered

Plymouth: eight confirmed; three recovered

Sioux: seven confirmed; seven recovered

Crawford: six confirmed; five recovered, one death

Monona: seven confirmed; five recovered

Lyon: five confirmed; four recovered

Clay: three confirmed; two recovered

O’Brien: three confirmed; three recovered

Osceola: three confirmed; zero recovered

Buena Vista: two confirmed, one recovered

Carroll: one confirmed; one recovered

Dickinson: one confirmed; zero recovered

The state has released an updated dashboard that will be updated daily to include comprehensive tracking of COVID-19 in Iowa and includes cases, deaths, and tests conducted in each county.

The state has started to provide demographic information that was not previously provided as well as Iowa’s epidemiological curve.

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with someone who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Below are various health organizations with information on COVID-19.