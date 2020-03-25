Health officials announce 21 more positive cases of COVID-19 in Iowa, state total is 145

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has announced 21 more positive cases of COVID-19 and the state total is 145 cases.

According to the IDPH, the 21 additional cases are:

Allamakee County – one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Benton County- two middle-aged adults (41-60 years)

Hancock County – one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Johnson County – four adults (18-40 years), one middle-aged adult (41-60 years), one older adult (61-80 years)

Linn County – one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Muscatine County – one adult (18-40 years)

Polk County – three older adults (61-80 years)

Poweshiek County – two older adults (61-80 years)

Scott County – two middle-aged adults (41-60 years)

Washington County – two adults (18-40 years)

Health official said there have been 2,578 negative tests as of March 25 and that includes the testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs in Iowa.

The state has started to share the number of negative tested that are conducted at outside labs and providing more information on the conditions of people who are infected with the coronavirus.

Here’s the full list of counties in the state that has at least one positive case of COVID-19.

Johnson – 43

Polk – 20

Allamakee – 7

Dallas – 7

Linn – 7

Dubuque – 6

Muscatine – 6

Washington – 6

Black Hawk – 4

Poweshiek – 4

Tama – 4

Hancock – 3

Harrison – 3

Scott – 3

Benton – 2

Cerro Gordo – 2

Pottawattamie – 2

Story – 2

Woodbury – 2

Adair – 1

Buchanan – 1

Carroll – 1

Cedar – 1

Fayette – 1

Henry – 1

Jasper – 1

Kossuth – 1

Sioux – 1

Wapello – 1

Warren – 1

Winneshiek – 1

There’s a public hotline for Iowans with questions about the coronavirus by calling 211 or 1-800-244-7431.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds will hold a press conference on Tuesday that’s scheduled to start around 2:30 p.m. on SiouxlandProud.com and KCAU 9 News Facebook page.