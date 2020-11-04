Health alert issued for take-home spaghetti and meatballs product shipped to Iowa retail locations due to contamination concerns

WASHINGTON (KCAU) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for heat treated, not fully cooked, not shelf stable, spaghetti and meatballs in marinara sauce products due to concerns that the products may be contaminated with extraneous material, specifically metal.

According to the USDA website, the FSIS issued a public health alert out of to ensure that consumers are aware that these products should not be consumed. A recall was not requested because it is believed that the products are no longer available for consumers to purchase.

The meatball items were produced on Oct. 1, and then utilized in the production of spaghetti and meatball in marinara sauce product from Oct. 17, 2020 through Nov. 1, 2020. The following products subject to the public health alert are:

15.5-oz. plastic containers of “TAKE HOME MEALS SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS IN MARINARA SAUCE” with “10/17/20 – 11/1/20” packaging dates and an “EXP DATE 10/25/20 – 11/9/20” on the products labels.

You can view the label here.

The products bear establishment number “EST. 20852” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The problem was discovered when the firm received consumer complaints reporting findings of metal embedded in meatballs in Kwik Trips, Inc., Spaghetti and Meatball in Marinara Sauce product. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

