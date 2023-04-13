SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — After a historic season, the Iowa Hawkeyes Women’s Basketball team isn’t letting the acclaim go to their heads. However, fans of theirs will soon be able to show off their Hawkeye pride, in a big-headed way.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has announced the release of an officially licensed, limited-edition bobblehead to honor the athletes’ momentous 2022-23 season.

The bobblehead itself spotlights Iowa’s namesake mascot, Herky the Hawk. Herky stands proudly on a stack of newspapers, holding up the sports section of a newspaper titled “Iowa News,” with the headline reading, “Hawkeyes make Iowa proud!”

The bobbleheads are only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s website and are expected to ship in July. Preorders are available now. Each of the collectible figures are numbered up to 2,023, making them valuable pieces in any Iowa fan’s collection.

The Hawkeyes’ record-breaking 31-win season and first National Championship appearance, ending as the runner-up, is one for the history books. National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said, “The Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball team’s remarkable 2022-23 season is well-deserving of a bobblehead to commemorate all of the accomplishments.”

Sklar added, “We think this bobblehead will be one that Hawkeyes alumni, students, faculty, staff, and fans will enjoy really enjoy.”

Herky the Hawk featured on a new limited-edition bobblehead

The Hawkeyes won the Big Ten Conference Tournament for the second consecutive season under coach Lisa Bluder. Advancing to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament, they soon advanced their way into Iowa’s first Final Four since 1993.

During the semifinals, Iowa beat the previously undefeated, and top-seeded, South Carolina in a 77-73 matchup. Facing LSU in the final, the Hawkeyes fell short 102-85 with an overall 31 victory season, and the women’s basketball program’s first National Championship game.

Hawkeye basketball fans should make sure to get their preorder in before the limited-edition bobblehead sells out.