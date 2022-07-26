CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) – A Mason City man is dead following a head-on crash in northern Iowa late Monday night.

The Iowa State Patrol crash report said it happened around 11:10 p.m. near the intersection of 265th Street and Yarrow Avenue, just west of Nora Springs. A Nissan Altima driven by 58-year-old Timothy Hoy of Charles City was traveling eastbound on 265th Street when it crossed the center line and hit a Pontiac G5 head-on.

The report said the Pontiac ended up in the north ditch and its driver, 41-year-old Stephen Miles, was pronounced dead on the scene. Two passengers in the vehicle, 16-year-old Tyler Miles and 17-year-old Jackson Gobeli, were transported to a Mason City hospital. The extent of their injuries was not released by the ISP.

Hoy’s vehicle, which was stopped on the road following the collision, was struck by a third vehicle. The ISP did not list any other injuries from the incident in the crash report.

The Iowa State Patrol is continuing to investigate the accident.