Hawkeyes quarterback Cade McNamara is relatively new to the Cy-Hawk series. He’s only heard stories, most of them involving middle fingers. But McNamara certainly knows a thing or two about in-state rivalries.

In 2021, McNamara played in (in my opinion) one of the greatest college football games of all-time: Michigan-Michigan State 2021. Cade’s Wolverines jumped out to a 10-0 lead before the Spartans rattled off 37 points — powered by five Kenneth Walker touchdowns.

Michigan lost the game 37-33, but McNamara remembers the intensity of that came with the in-state hatred.

“I love playing in rivalry games,” McNamara said. “I just can’t wait to experience the Cy-Hawk rivalry for the first time.

Tight end Luke Lachey didn’t grow up watching the Cy-Hawk. The Columbus, Ohio native looked forward to Ohio State-Michigan every November.

“I think you start to learn that … the importance of it in Iowa,” Lachey said. “Growing up in Ohio, I didn’t really experience this rivalry growing up, but just the last three years there you can tell there’s just a strong hate for them and you just want to go out there and perform to the best abilities at the game.”

Tory Taylor grew up in Australia but he’s had some thoughts on the “humble and modest” Iowa State fanbase.

“I’ve joked about it before, but those fans are absolutely crazy and it’s just such a fun place to play,” Taylor said. “But in terms of the rivalry, it’s obviously pretty strong that, you know, we’ve got a lot of rival games, but there’s nothing better than being an in-state rivalry team.”

“We’re playing for the trophy, which we lost last year,” Joe Evans added. “But just going off that — we’re excited to play. They are physical and that’s something that we look forward to and look forward to that challenge.”

“You grew up watch watching this game as a kid and in my town,” Odebolt, Iowa native Cooper DeJean said. “This is the game where you get everybody over to the house, everybody in town, your friends. You all watch this game together. So yeah, being from Iowa, this means a little more here.”

