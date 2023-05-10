DES MOINES, IOWA — Caitlin Clark will return to the floor at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines in December – along with the rest of the Hawkeye women’s and men’s basketball teams. On Wednesday the University of Iowa announced details of a pre-Christmas trip..

The Iowa women’s team will take on Cleveland State while the men’s team will take on Florida A&M on Saturday, December 16th at Wells Fargo Arena – where Caitlin Clark played in her high school postseason career. Game times haven’t been announced. Tickets will go on sale on May 24th at 10:00 am through the Hy-Vee Tix website.

The Hawkeye women are coming off the greatest season in school history. The Hawkeyes were national runners-up to the LSU Tigers. The Hawkeyes were led by unanimous player of the year Caitlin Clark who will return for her senior season.

The Hawkeye men qualified for a third consecutive NCAA tournament last season, losing in the first round to Auburn. The Hawkeyes’ roster will feature seniors Patrick McCaffery and Tony Perkins.