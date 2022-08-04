DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a person of interest in the Sunday shooting death of a Des Moines man.

The Des Moines Police Department is looking for 26-year-old Cedrick Charles Thomas, Jr. in connection with the homicide of 22-year-old Charles Russian Lovelady. Police said Russian Lovelady was shot in a drug-related robbery in the 1300 block of 12th Street Sunday night. He died at the hospital.

Two people have already been arrested and charged with murder in the case. Darion Hermes, 21, was arrested Monday, and 19-year-old Violet Terry was arrested Wednesday. They are both charged with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery. Hermes is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm.

Police said Thomas is being sought because investigators believe he has information critical to bringing the investigation to a close. He is described as 5′ 10″ and about 140 pounds. He has a distinctive tattoo on his neck.



Photos of Cedrick Thomas, Jr. provided by the Des Moines Police Department

Thomas may be in the Cedar Rapids area, according to police.

If you have any information on where Thomas is, call the Des Moines Police Department at 515-237-1512.